Makar (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.com.

This is likely just to free up a roster spot ahead of the trade deadline, as the Avalanche don't play again until Saturday following Wednesday's game versus the Devils. Makar is reportedly nearing a return from the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old blueliner has already missed the requisite seven days, so he can be activated whenever he is ready to play.