Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Inks three-year contract with Avs
Grubauer signed a three-year contract Saturday worth approximately $10 million, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Stuck behind Braden Holtby on the Capitals' depth chart, Grubauer was dealt to the Avalanche on Friday along with Brooks Orpik for the 47th pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. With no stalwart ahead of him on the Colorado depth chart, Grubauer -- who seized the starting job away from Holtby for a chunk of the 2017-18 campaign -- should join the Avalanche in a good position to earn the primary role for the club next season. His last five seasons in the nation's capital have been impressive, though last year's showing may have been his most impactful for the eventual Stanley Cup champions.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: New starter in Colorado?•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Time to be No. 1 goalie elsewhere?•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Pulled in Game 2•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will have chance to avenge Game 1 loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 23 saves in Thursday's overtime loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod for Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...