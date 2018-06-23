Grubauer signed a three-year contract Saturday worth approximately $10 million, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Stuck behind Braden Holtby on the Capitals' depth chart, Grubauer was dealt to the Avalanche on Friday along with Brooks Orpik for the 47th pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. With no stalwart ahead of him on the Colorado depth chart, Grubauer -- who seized the starting job away from Holtby for a chunk of the 2017-18 campaign -- should join the Avalanche in a good position to earn the primary role for the club next season. His last five seasons in the nation's capital have been impressive, though last year's showing may have been his most impactful for the eventual Stanley Cup champions.