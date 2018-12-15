Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Thrown off key by Notes
Grubauer surrendered four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 road loss to the Blues.
The Avalanche had the advantage in shots, faceoffs, power-play opportunities, PIM and giveaways, but the Blues were resilient in this one. Grubauer ended up yielding a shorthanded goal to Ryan O'Reilly in overtime to weaken his record (7-2-3) and fall below the .900 save mark in his 13th appearance of the 2018-19 campaign. Many hockey fans wondered if Grubauer would pose a serious threat to Semyon Varlamov's crease time, but the former owns a 3.22 GAA and .897 save mark and probably isn't going to unseat the heralded veteran anytime soon.
