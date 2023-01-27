Athanasiou posted an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Athanasiou had the secondary helper on a Jason Dickinson tally in the second period. This was Athanasiou's third point over the last four games (one goal, two helpers). The 28-year-old has moved back into a top-six role -- he was on the top line Thursday. For the season, he's at 16 points, a minus-13 rating, 83 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 46 outings.