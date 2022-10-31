Athanasiou scored a skilled goal during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Athanasiou, one of the NHL's most dynamic skaters, showed off his offensive abilities Sunday. The 28-year-old forward briefly gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead midway through the third period on a highlight-reel effort. Carrying the puck into the Wild's zone and hopelessly defended by Matt Dumba, Athanasiou stickhandled to his backhand, then forehand, before toe-dragging the puck into position and connecting on a rising backhander. Athanasiou added three shots and two blocks during the loss.