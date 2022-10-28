Athanasiou converted on a breakaway goal during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
Athanasiou notched a milestone point Thursday. The 28-year-old speedster scored by skating to an opening and driving up the ice. Max Domi delivered a pass in transition and Athanasiou converted on the breakaway, his second goal this season. It was his 200th career point. Athanasiou could be an asset to fantasy managers but his career minus-73 rating raises too many red flags. He was, however, a plus-2 Thursday.
