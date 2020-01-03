Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Gathers assist in loss

Keith managed an assist in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Keith had a helper on Patrick Kane's second tally of the game, but that would be the last goal the Blackhawks scored. With four assists in as many games, Keith has seemingly found his groove on offense again. The 36-year-old has just 10 points to go with 53 shots on goal and 63 blocked shots through 33 outings.