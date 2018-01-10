Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: On pace to top 40 points yet again
Keith dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Senators.
Keith still hasn't scored a goal this season, but he does have 22 assists in 42 games. That production puts the veteran defenseman on pace to hit 40 points for the ninth time in the past 10 campaigns, with the only exception coming during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Earns assist Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Will play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Dealing with minor illness•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Tallies two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Mixed bag this month•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Contributes two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...