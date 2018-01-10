Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: On pace to top 40 points yet again

Keith dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Keith still hasn't scored a goal this season, but he does have 22 assists in 42 games. That production puts the veteran defenseman on pace to hit 40 points for the ninth time in the past 10 campaigns, with the only exception coming during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

