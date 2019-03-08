Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Scores goal in home win
Keith scored his fourth of the season in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win against Buffalo.
The Hawks' defenseman has 11 points in his last 11 games. On Thursday, Keith opened the scoring in a game that featured a total of eight snipes. Ultimately, it would take a shootout to decide a winner, with Chicago winning after all three of its shooters beat Buffalo netminder, Carter Hutton.
