Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Healthy scratch Saturday
Gustafsson will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against L.A.
It's been a frustrating start to the season for Gustafsson, who has only picked up four assists through his first 11 games after breaking out with 17 goals and 60 points in 79 games last campaign. The 27-year-old Swede likely won't be out of the lineup for long, but it's starting to look like last year's performance was an anomaly rather than a sign of things to come.
