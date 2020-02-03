Play

Wennberg (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday and is expected to miss three-to-four weeks.

Wennberg was injured in Sunday's win over Montreal and will now miss at least three weeks of action. The 25-year-old forward has tallied five goals and 20 points in 52 games this season. Riley Nash could see an uptick in playing time while Wennberg is out.

