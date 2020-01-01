Play

Texier has been diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture and is out indefinitely.

Texier sustained this injury during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Florida, and he will be placed on injured reserve. The injuries continue to stack up for the Blue Jackets, and Justin Scott will be recalled from AHL Cleveland. While there's no certain timeline, Texier shouldn't be expected back until February at the earliest.

