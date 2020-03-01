According to Alison Lukan of The Athletic, Merzlikins was diagnosed with a concussion Saturday.

Merzlikins was absent from practice Friday with the team offering no details on why the netminder wasn't able to participate. Now we know it's because he is recovering from a concussion, but it's believed to be minor in severity. While Merzlikins hasn't been officially ruled out for Sunday's game, it seems unlikely that the team will start him and risk further injury.