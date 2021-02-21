Merzlikins (arm) was injured in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Predators.

Merzlikins' left arm appeared to get caught underneath him as he attempted to control the puck. He was holding his arm as he headed to the locker room, with Joonas Korpisalo taking over in goal. Merzlikins allowed four goals on 39 shots prior to his exit. If he ends up missing additional time, Matiss Kivlenieks would likely become Korpisalo's primary backup.