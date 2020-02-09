Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Shutout streak finally ends
Merzlikins made 20 saves in a 2-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday night.
Elvis looked like he was headed for his third straight shutout, but that changed in the final 8:15 of the third period. Merzlikins had won eight straight games and had gone 174:39 without allowing a goal.
