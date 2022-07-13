Gudbranson signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Gudbranson appeared in 78 games with the Flames last season, picking up 17 points, 145 hits and 92 blocked shots while averaging 18:08 of ice time per contest. The 30-year-old defender should produce similarly while potentially taking on a slightly larger role with Columbus in 2022-23.