Roslovic (illness) will not be available Sunday against Florida, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Roslovic missed both weekend games while dealing with an illness but now Columbus is off until Wednesday against the Canadiens. The 25-year-old has one goal and six points while averaging 16:21 of ice time through 15 games this season. Brendan Gaunce will continue manning a bottom-six role in his absence.