Laine (upper body) won't play Friday versus Ottawa, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Laine will miss a third straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Blue Jackets have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery. Columbus only has four games remaining on its schedule following Friday's contest, so it's possible Laine won't return this season.
