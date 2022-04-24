Chinakhov (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Oilers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Chinakhov will sub in for Brendan Gaunce and likely skate in a bottom-six role. The 21-year-old rookie has totaled 14 points through 58 games, including consecutive games with a point March 31 and April 2 prior to getting injured.