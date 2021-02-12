Werenski (lower body) is set to return against the Blackhawks on Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Werenski figures to rejoin Seth Jones on the first pairing after his three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old defenseman garnered one goal and three assists in his last seven contests while logging 23:49 of ice time per game. In order to suit up, Werenski will need to be activated off injured reserve.