Binnington will not require surgery on his injured knee, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Binnington appeared to have rediscovered his game in the playoffs, going 4-1 with a 1.75 GAA in five outings before suffering a knee injury in Game 3 against Colorado on May 21. The 28-year-old netminder found himself watching from the bench for much of the regular season in favor of Ville Husso but will no doubt be hoping his playoff performance can propel him into resecuring the starting job heading into the 2022-23 campaign.