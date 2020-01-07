Blues' Niko Mikkola: NHL debut on tap
Mikkola will make his NHL debut in Tuesday's home game versus the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Mikkola -- a fifth-round pick in 2015 -- has played 100 AHL games, accruing four goals and 20 points, and he'll finally get his shot at the top level since Colton Parayko (upper body) and Carl Gunnarsson (arm) can't go. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner is known for his defensive acumen, and he'll work on the bottom pairing with Robert Bortuzzo.
