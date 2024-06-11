Mikkola scored the game-tying goal in Monday's 4-1 win over Edmonton in Game 2.

Mikkola tied the game at one in the second period after burying a drop pass from Anton Lundell past Edmonton's Stuart Skinner. Mikkola had been held off the scoresheet in four consecutive contests prior to getting back on the board in Game 2. While he's not known for his offense, Mikkola will jump up into the rush if given the opportunity, as evidenced by his marker Monday night. The second-pair defenseman has two goals and two assists with a plus-4 rating in 19 playoff contests.