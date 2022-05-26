Thomas scored twice on six shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Thomas tallied twice in the third period, with the second of his goals coming with 56 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the last five games, and his last goal came on April 21. The 22-year-old center has just five points with 20 shots, 13 hits, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating in 11 playoff outings.