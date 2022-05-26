Thomas scored twice on six shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
Thomas tallied twice in the third period, with the second of his goals coming with 56 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the last five games, and his last goal came on April 21. The 22-year-old center has just five points with 20 shots, 13 hits, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating in 11 playoff outings.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Supplies helper in win•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Ties McDavid for year's best streak•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Keeps streak alive with helper•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Point streak reaches 15 games•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Scores goal to extend point streak•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Five helpers to extend point streak•