Thomas (lower body) won't play Monday versus Winnipeg, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.
Thomas also sat out Saturday's contest versus Colorado. He has some additional time to recover, with the Blues off until Feb. 11 against Arizona. Thomas has supplied 12 goals, 43 points and 73 shots on net in 48 games this season. Brayden Schenn and Noel Acciari are slated to center the top-two lines again in Monday's contest.
