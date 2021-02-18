Tarasenko (shoulder) is on the ice with his teammates for Thursday's optional skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Tarasenko resumed skating on his own in late January and has taken the next step in his recovery by joining his teammates for Thursday's morning skate. The Blues still haven't established a definitive timeline for his return, but it looks like Tarasenko could be ready to make his season debut sooner rather than later.