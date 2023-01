Tarasenko (hand) had five shots and a minus-one rating in St. Louis' 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Tarasenko logged 17:19 of ice time, including 2:46 on the power play, in his first game since Dec. 31. He has 10 goals and 29 points in 35 contests in 2022-23. Tarasenko had a goal and seven points over his previous seven outings.