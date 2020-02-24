The Bruins recalled Clifton (upper body) from his conditioning stint on Sunday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Clifton last suited up for an NHL contest on Dec. 29, missing the Bruins' last 23 games with his upper-body injury. The 24-year-old blueliner was held scoreless in two AHL contests but was able to get some game action under his belt. Clifton has two goals in 30 NHL games this season and could get back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Flames.