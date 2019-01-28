Nordstrom (leg) practiced with the Bruins on Monday.

Nordstrom, who last played Jan. 1, thus appears poised to suit up as soon as Tuesday night against the Jets. The versatile forward figures to work on the Bruins' fourth line initially, but he could move up in the lineup down the road when injuries hit. Through 39 games to date, Nordstrom has logged five goals and seven points, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats.