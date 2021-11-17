Drouin had four shots and one blocked shot over 19:37 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Drouin returned to the ice after missing the previous six games with a head injury. The TOI was second among the forwards, indicating Drouin is back to full health.
