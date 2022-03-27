Drouin (wrist) will undergo season-ending surgery, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This is the same wrist injury that kept Drouin out of action in for nearly two months. He tried to play through it, but his season is now over. The 26-year-old posted 20 points and 62 shots on net in 34 games -- he has missed at least 10 games in each of the last three campaigns, though it's expected he'll be fine for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season.