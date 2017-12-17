Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Shooting more this season
Benn had two shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots over 21:06 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.
Benn's provided some early offense, registering four goals and nine points through 32 games, which has fueled a career-high shooting pace for the stay-at-home defenseman. He entered the season having averaged just 1.01 shots per game, but is taking 1.63 per game in 2017-18. The 30-year-old isn't about to become an offensive-minded D-man at this stage of his career, but even a modicum of offense is a boost to fantasy owners employing him as a shot-blocker (64, 24th in the league).
