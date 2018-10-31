Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Heads down for conditioning
Scherbak was assigned to AHL Laval for a conditioning stint.
Rumors circulated earlier in October that Scherbak could be waived or traded once Jacob De La Rose returned from a chest injury, but it was De La Rose who hit waivers. Still, Scherbak hasn't suited up for a game with the Canadiens yet, so the team is sending him down to get him some work. He was strong last season in the minors, compiling 41 points in 66 games.
