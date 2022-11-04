Joshua scored a goal, logged seven PIM and added four hits in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.
Joshua tallied the first of eight goals between the two teams in the third period. He also fought Nathan Beaulieu in the first period. Joshua's game is more grit that offense -- he's up to two goals, one assist, 21 PIM, 27 hits, 13 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests. He won't get many chances to put up points while playing in a fourth-line role.
