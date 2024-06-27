Joshua agreed to terms on a four-year, $13 million contract with Vancouver on Thursday.

Joshua is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (18), assists (14) and shots (84) despite playing in just 63 games. If he can stay healthy next year, the 28-year-old winger should be capable of topping both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds. Given his offensive upside, Joshua could be in the mix for power-play minutes during the 2024-25 campaign, a role that would further bolster his fantasy value.