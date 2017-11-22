With 24 points in 19 games for Vaxjo, Pettersson is currently tied for the Swedish Hockey League lead in scoring.

It has been quite the start to the year for a kid who turned 19 years old less than two weeks ago. Pettersson has proven time and time again that he has the ability to take over a game from an offensive standpoint and all that is left now is for him to work on adding weight to his lean 6-foot-2 frame. He is a couple of years away from contributing at the NHL level, but Pettersson is clearly one of the best prospects in the entire league. It will be very interesting to see how he performs for his native Sweden at next month's World Junior Championship.