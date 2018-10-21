Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Takes big step in recovery
Pettersson (concussion) could return Wednesday against the Golden Knights, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Pettersson reportedly responded well to a light skate Saturday morning. Obviously, there's a huge amount of risk in rushing the prospect back before he's ready, and the Canucks won't know for certain whether he's truly fit to return until he returns to practice without restrictions. The Canucks have played three games since the Swede was essentially body slammed to the ice by Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson, but he still leads the team with eight points -- including four on the man advantage -- through five games.
