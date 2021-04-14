Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers. He also had three shots and two blocks.

Ovechkin put the final stamp on Washington's rout when he tickled the twine with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle 5:10 into the third period. It was the 22nd goal of the season for Ovechkin, who has points in four straight games while racking up 22 shots on goal during that stretch.