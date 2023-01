Kuemper gave up three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kuemper took his fourth loss in his last six outings, a span in which he's allowed at least three goals in all but one of those games. The 32-year-old didn't get enough goal support against his former team in a close contest. He's down to 14-13-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 32 games this season. The Capitals are back at home for their next contest, facing the Penguins on Thursday.