Kuznetsov notched an assist, four shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Kuznetsov found John Carlson at the point, and Carlson's shot-pass led to a Garnet Hathaway goal to open the scoring with 3:30 left in the third period. The assist kept Kuznetsov hot in November -- he has a goal and eight helpers in nine games this month. The Russian center is up to 21 points (six tallies, 15 helpers), 49 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 17 contests. Considering he doubled his hit total for the year in Wednesday's contest, we wouldn't expect a repeat display of physicality any time soon.