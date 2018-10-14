Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: In elite echelon of NHL
Kuznetsov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Toronto.
Kuznetsov has nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games this season to lead the Caps. He's clearly picking up where he left off in the playoffs, when he led the league with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists). Kuznetsov has ascended to the upper echelon of NHL stars. Deploy accordingly.
