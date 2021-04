Samsonov kicked out 26 shots in a 1-0 shootout victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

The 24-year-old out-dueled New York counterpart Semyon Varlamov to earn his second shutout of his sophomore campaign. Samsonov was perfect through regulation and added another stop during the shootout, silencing an Islanders squad that was coming off of a 6-1 drubbing of the Rangers. Samsonov improved to 12-3-1 on the year with a 2.65 GAA and .904 save percentage.