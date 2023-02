Carlson (face) was on the ice in full gear prior to Monday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Carlson could be seen doing some skating work as he continues to recover from taking a slap shot to the side of the head during a 4-1 win over the Jets on Dec. 23. The 33-year-old - who posted 21 points in 30 games prior to the injury - remains without a set timetable for return, but further updates are expected after Carlson meets with doctors in the coming weeks.