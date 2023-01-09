Schmaltz produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Schmaltz has an assist in three of his last four games, but it's been five contests since he scored a goal. The 26-year-old has done well in a top-six role this season, posting 19 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 23 outings overall. His ample ice time, especially on the power play, maintains his status as a depth option in fantasy for managers unconcerned with a poor plus-minus and a lack of physicality.