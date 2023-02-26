Blackwood (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Ryan Novozinsky of the Star-Ledger reports.
Blackwood has sat out the past three games after sustaining an injury Tuesday. A timetable for his return remains unclear. Netminder Akira Schmid has been up with the Devils since Blackwood's absence.
