Devils' Nico Hischier: Hand injury disclosed
Hischier dealt with a left wrist/hand injury his entire rookie campaign and consequently will need to immobilize the hand for 2-to-4 weeks as an alternative to surgery.
Various reports indicate that 2017's first overall draft pick will be kept off the World Championship roster, but that might be a blessing in disguise for fantasy owners retaining Hischier in keeper leagues. His first-year output of 20 goals, 32 assists and a plus-10 rating -- not to mention six power-play points -- helped the Devils clinch a playoff spot, plus he centered the first line and top man-advantage unit to maximize his appeal in the fantasy realm. Hischier's just getting started, and health permitting, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he approached a point-per-game pace as soon as next season.
