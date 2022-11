Vanecek left Thursday's game against Ottawa because of an undisclosed injury, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek stopped 17 of 20 shots in 50:37 of ice time before exiting the contest. He was hit hard by Ottawa's Thomas Chabot in the second period and that might have contributed to his departure. Akira Schmid took over in net. New Jersey was already missing goaltenders Jonathan Bernier (hip) and Mackenzie Blackwood (knee).