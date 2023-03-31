Silfverberg provided an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Silfverberg helped out on Brock McGinn's tally late in the second period. Over his last five games, Silfverberg has chipped in with four assists, though he's now gone 12 contests without a goal. The veteran winger is up to 26 points, 125 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 74 appearances.