Zegras took home the MVP award at the 2021 World Junior Championships, per TSN.

Zegras led the tournament in scoring with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in seven games. He recorded a goal and an assist for Team USA in the championship game, a 2-0 win over Team Canada. The 19-year-old Boston University product won't have much time to celebrate -- he and five other prospects for the Kings and the Ducks are headed on a chartered flight to California to attend their respective teams' training camps, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Zegras is considered a long-shot to make the Ducks' Opening Night roster in 2020-21, but dynasty managers should stash him ahead of 2021-22.