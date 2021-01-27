Elliott made 23 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
This effort wasn't as impressive as Elliott's 40-save shutout of the Sabres, but he has now won both of his starts. With Carter Hart struggling recently, Elliott could work his way up to an even timeshare in Philadelphia's net if he continues to find success when called upon. Philadelphia's next game comes Thursday against this same Devils squad.
